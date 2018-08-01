POLITICS

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio dismissed from jury duty

The mayor was dismissed from jury duty in Manhattan Criminal Court.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was dismissed from jury duty Wednesday.

The mayor was placed into the jury pool in Manhattan Criminal Court, but his travel schedule prevented him from being a juror in a firearms case.

He came back after lunch but wasn't selected. De Blasio, who said he was happy to do his civic duty, will not be called for jury duty again for six years.

His wife, First Lady Chirlane McCray, served two days in October 2015.

Although the mayor and his wife are both longtime residents of Park Slope in Brooklyn, they now reside at Gracie Mansion and are serving in Manhattan.

Rudy Giuliani served in 1999, becoming the city's first mayor to serve jury duty while in office.

In 2016, former Mayor Michael Bloomberg briefly served jury duty but he was already out of office.

