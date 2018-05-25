POLITICS

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio releases thousands of pages of emails he fought to keep secret

EMBED </>More Videos

Political reporter Dave Evans has more on the emails that were released.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has released thousands of pages of emails he fought to keep secret for two years.

The emails are between members of his administration and outside advisers and include the mayor lashing out at the press, his own advisers and many others.

"First of all, the news media is pitiful and it's sad for our city and nation," one email from 2015 said.

He defended his comments to reporters on Friday after accusing the media of biased, sensational coverage.

"Things had gotten really negative, really divided, and the tabloid culture unfortunately adds to that in my view so I hope there will be change," de Blasio said.

The emails also revealed de Blasio lashed out at his staff for arranging a meeting with his beloved Red Sox, but not the Mets when they played in 2015.

The mayor wrote to a staffer:

"Not one of you has put two and two together: If I visited with the Red Sox during batting practice last night and the Mets didn't take batting practice, then we're in harm's way."

"It's part of life guys, you have to think of how things are perceived, including because of the tabloid culture, how things will be warped out of all possible meaning," de Blasio said.

While the mayor hopes for more positive media coverage, he faces a long road ahead of him after winning re-election last fall. He still has another three years and seven months in office.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsMayor Bill de Blasiobill de blasioemailspoliticsNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in financial fraud trial
Ex-Trump lawyer pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Nixon, Molinaro blast Cuomo ahead of primary election
More Politics
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News