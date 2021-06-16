Politics

NYC mayor's race: Adams to debut new ad, Yang votes early

By
Candidates make final pushes with primary day looming

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City's primary election is less than a week away, and the Democratic candidates vying to be the next mayor are making their final pushes.

Early voting is already underway, with tens of thousands of New Yorkers already having cast their ballots.

The man leading in the polls, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, joined supporters Wednesday in Cadman Plaza to roll out his new television ad countering what he says are the many false attacks against him.

So how exactly will ranked choice voting work, why is this happening and what do you need to know about it before you go to the polls? Bill Ritter moderates a webchat with a panel


"We have six more days to determine the destiny of our city," he said. "Six more days. And in those six days, we're going to continue to fight to make this city a fair, safe, affordable place to be. And I want to encourage you to continue to be part of this movement."

Meanwhile, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang biked to the polls to cast his early vote.

The one-time frontrunner has seen a dramatic drop in the polls and is now in fourth place, but he believes the end result will be a surprise because nearly 40% of people voting this season are first time voters -- and they want to see a change in politics.

"There are so many people I talk to who are very excited to vote, but they're planning to vote on the 22nd," he said. "So I think we're going to see tremendous turnout, and there are some indications that a lot of new voters are showing up, which is very exciting. But I think a lot of it is going to be on the 22nd. It's one reason why I'm voting today, to let people know they don't have to wait until then."

The the final Democratic mayoral debate is set for Wednesday night.

So far, more than 64,000 people have voted early, with early voting continuing until Sunday.

Polls will be open at various times through next weekend:
Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Friday, June 18, 2021 from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Sunday, June 20, 2021 from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM

