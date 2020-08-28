vote 2020

NYC police union boss praises Trump for backing cops at RNC

NEW YORK -- The head of New York City's Police Benevolent Association is praising President Donald Trump for his staunch support of law enforcement around the country.

Pat Lynch said Thursday at the Republican National Convention that there is "no other choice" than the Republican incumbent when it comes to the safety of all Americans.

Lynch accuses Democratic politicians of walking away from police by cutting their budgets and passing laws that he says are making it hard for officers to do their jobs effectively.

RELATED | Trump, on huge White House stage, to decry Biden, radicals on final night of Republican convention

He says too many officers are complaining to him that their "hands are tied."

Lynch's organization recently endorsed Trump's reelection during an event at Trump's private golf club in New Jersey.

RELATED | Widow of retired St. Louis police captain who was shot after violent night of protests addresses RNC
EMBED More News Videos

During emotional remarks at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, Ann Marie Dorn said that she relives the "horror" of her husband's death daily.



