NYC public meetings to be held on legalizing marijuana

Sandra Bookman has the details on the meetings.

ALBANY, New York --
New York state is hosting three public listening sessions this week in New York City to gather input on proposals to legalize recreational marijuana.

The meetings are scheduled for Monday in Queens, Tuesday in Brooklyn and Wednesday on Staten Island.

Several listening sessions have already been held upstate, and more are planned throughout the state. On Friday two more in Westchester and Suffolk counties were added to the calendar for October.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers are expected to take up proposals to legalize and regulate marijuana next year. State officials say the listening sessions will help guide them as they work out the details of the legislation.

A new NYPD marijuana policy also went into effect recently to cut down on drug arrests in New York City.

Police will put a stop to arresting people for smoking marijuana in public.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

