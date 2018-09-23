POLITICS

NYC public meetings to be held on legalizing marijuana

Eyewitness News
ALBANY, NY --
New York state is hosting three public listening sessions this week in New York City to gather input on proposals to legalize recreational marijuana.

The meetings are scheduled for Monday in Queens, Tuesday in Brooklyn and Wednesday on Staten Island.

Several listening sessions have already been held upstate, and more are planned throughout the state. On Friday two more in Westchester and Suffolk counties were added to the calendar for October.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers are expected to take up proposals to legalize and regulate marijuana next year. State officials say the listening sessions will help guide them as they work out the details of the legislation.

A new NYPD marijuana policy also went into effect recently to cut down on drug arrests in New York City.

Police will put a stop to arresting people for smoking marijuana in public.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmarijuanalegislationNew York legislationNew YorkQueensBrooklynStaten Island
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Kavanaugh accuser agrees to testify before Senate panel
New Trump proposal would make it harder for immigrants to get green cards
Trump says he wants to rid Justice Department of 'lingering stench'
NJ sheriff resigns after recording of racist, homophobic comments
More Politics
Top Stories
4 shot while attending outdoor party in Hempstead
NYC security plans, street closures for UN General Assembly
Father and son charged with killing man over fight about trash
Police investigating deadly Brooklyn motorcycle accident
School bus driver charged with letting students drive the bus
New Trump proposal would make it harder for immigrants to get green cards
Bill Cosby returns to court for sentencing Monday, faces up to 30 years
Anti-Semitic vandalism at home of NJ congressman's supporter
Show More
Kavanaugh accuser agrees to testify before Senate panel
Woman charged with stabbing 3 babies, 2 adults at birthing center
Dorm at Parsons School of Design closed due to mold
Yankees clinch playoff spot, earn AL wild card after walk-off win over Orioles
Paul Simon wraps up farewell tour back home in Queens
More News