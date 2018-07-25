EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3820986" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller reports that the law expires at midnight.

It's looking more and more like it is the end of the road for speed cameras in New York City.The safety program expires Wednesday and the state senate is not giving any indications it will renew it.The garage on Court Square is where they keep the cameras in Long Island City.120 of 140 cameras will go dark Wednesday and now state and city lawmakers are blaming each other.At a rally on Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio joined the families of pedestrians who have been killed in traffic, including Judy Kottick whose 23-year-old daughter was hit by a New York City bus in 2013.The 140 cameras went up in 2014, and ever since then pedestrian traffic deaths have dropped in New York City, even as deaths have surged nationwide.Both Democrats and Republicans say they work, but state lawmakers went home without authorizing the funding."When you prioritize drivers over human lives, everyone is at risk every single day," Mayor de Blasio said. "We know speeding goes down because of the cameras, we know fatalities go down. The only people inconvenienced are the people already breaking the law."Mayor de Blasio is blaming state senate republicans for not voting on this.But it's actually Simcha Felder, a Democrat from Queens who caucuses with Republicans who blocked it from leaving committee.There is a backlash nationwide against these cameras. Many feeling they are less about safety and more about generating revenue.----------