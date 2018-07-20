POLITICS

NYC school zone speeding cameras set to expire due to no action by state Senate

EMBED </>More Videos

Dave Evans has the details from Bensonhurst.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Time is running out for most school zone speed cameras in New York City - almost all of them will be turned off Wednesday afternoon because of no action by the state Senate in Albany.

Friday in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn the mother of a three-year-old run over in 2013, pleaded with state Senators to pass a bill that would renew a license for cameras already in operation.

Amy Tam-Liao, who lost her daughter Allison, said, "We don't' need another tragedy. We want this for our family, your family and our Senators' families as well."

Currently, there are 140 school zones with speeding cameras. With no action by the state Senate, 120 of them will be turned off Wednesday afternoon. The other 20 will go dark in August.

Earlier this year, city leaders had hoped to expand the 140 zones to about 280 across the city but the state Senate shot that proposal down and then went even further-refusing to extend a camera license for those already operating.
On Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo blasted Republicans in the Senate.

"If you don't pass this bill you'll put lives in jeopardy and there will be no excuse," said Cuomo.

In the past, Republicans have questioned whether the cameras are an invasion of privacy. They've also told the Governor if they're being called back to Albany, they want to vote on other issues as well.

On Friday, Thomas Chan, Chief of Transportation for the New York City Police Department said, "this program has been effective in reducing violations and violators in the vicinity of schools." Since 2014, the number of speeding citations in schools zones has dropped by 66 percent.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsspeedingschoolsenatesafetypoliticsNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Trump takes aim at Cohen over secret recording about ex-Playboy model
Cohen recorded Trump's talk of paying ex-Playboy model, sources say
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
More Politics
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Show More
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
Police arrest prisoner who escaped in Manhattan
More News