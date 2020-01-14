New York City sending more help to earthquake-ravaged Puerto Rico

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio today announced that New York City will deploy 22 additional City personnel to Puerto Rico to support the City of San Juan and affected municipalities including Guayanilla, Ponce, Guanica, and Penuelas in coordinating response operations following the recent earthquakes.
The City's response team consists of fifteen more building inspectors and engineers, bringing the total to sixteen, and seven more emergency managers, bringing the total to nine. The total number of city personnel who will deploy to Puerto Rico is now 28.
"Unlike the Trump Administration, New York City will always be there to support our fellow Americans in Puerto Rico," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "The pain experienced by our neighbors due to these disasters is weighing on the hearts and minds of all of us. Our expert team is dedicated to helping the island recover from the devastating effects of these earthquakes as quickly as possible."
The announcement comes as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo visits Puerto Rico.
The New York City personnel are experienced in areas including structural stability inspections, logistics, planning and operations.
The City's team was requested through City-to-City mutual aid agreements that facilitate disaster assistance.
During the deployment, the team will work closely with the cities of San Juan, Guayanilla, Ponce, Guaníca, and Penuelas to coordinate resources on the ground.
This the second team to deploy to Puerto Rico in response to the recent earthquakes. A team of four personnel, one from NYPD, two from NYC Emergency Management, and one from the Department of Buildings, deployed last week.
Since their deployment, the team has conducted structural assessments, assisted with commodity distribution, and initiated additional forward-leaning logistics planning for needs in the affected communities.
