NYC students plan to walk out of class for the Global Climate Strike

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Students around the globe plan to walk out of class as part of the Global Climate Strike.Protests will start in Foley Square at noon. Students all over the city will receive an excused absence to participate.This comes just ahead of United Nations week in New York City which starts Monday.Young people are asking others all over the world to join them in Global Climate Strikes to bringing awareness to climate change.Protests began first in other parts of the world like Sydney, Australia.800 protests are planned across the United States Friday.In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife will join thousands of students with Greta Thunberg at the protest. Thunberg is the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist who arrived last month by an emissions-free yacht in New York Harbor, which she sailed across the Atlantic.From Foley Square, protesters will then march to Battery Park.As many as 1.1 million New York City school kids could receive an excused absence to participate in the climate strike.