NYCHA under fire for handling of lead paint in buildings

Sandra Bookman has more on the lead concerns in NYCHA apartments.

New York (WABC) --
A group of local lawmakers and public housing residents are demanding action to address lead paint issues in New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) apartments.

"I think we've hit critical mass. I think this is beyond an emergency situation," said State Sen. Jeff Klein.

The group presented a new survey showing that most residents did not believe NYCHA was adequately addressing the problems. They also presented a list of legislative proposals, including a state monitor to oversee NYCHA, and requiring 311 to accept NYCHA complaints.

"We know that if we do the same thing over and over again and expect a different result, that is the definition of insanity. But insanity is what describes the city's approach to managing public housing," said New York City Councilman Ritchie Torres.

Activists compared the situation to Flint, Michigan, which had to deal with a lead-tainted water crisis that began in 2014 and peaked in 2016.

Lawmakers say they'll introduce the proposed NYCHA fixes in the coming weeks.

For more information on how to protect yourself and your family from lead poisoning, check out our guide here.
