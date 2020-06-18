Politics

NYPD reforms: NYC Council to vote on policing changes

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Council convenes Thursday afternoon, and the big item on the agenda is a sweeping set of police reforms.

The reforms include a ban on choke holds, which the state legislature outlawed last week.

Earlier this week Mayor Bill de Blasio announced new reforms requiring the NYPD to make body cam video available in all police-involved shootings and Taser incidents.

The new rules also shorten the amount of time police have to conduct internal investigations.

Another measure requires police to reveal how surveillance technology, including surveillance video and facial recognition software, is to be used.

The NYPD has taken issue with this, saying it could put officers and informants at risk.

And yet another reform would require the NYPD to seek public input when developing policies.

All of this comes as City Council looks to cut $1 billion from the police budget.

The reforms will be discussed in committee Thursday morning before the afternoon vote.

