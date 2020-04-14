Former Pres. Barack Obama endorses Joe Biden's presidential campaign

I’m proud to endorse my friend @JoeBiden for President of the United States. Let's go: https://t.co/maHVGRozkX — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2020

Former President Barack Obama endorsed his former vice president, Joe Biden, for president in a video posted to social media Tuesday."I'm so proud to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States," Obama said in the video. "Choosing Joe to be my vice president was one of the best decisions I ever made, and he became a close friend.""I believe that Joe has all the qualities we need in a president right now," he added.Sen. Bernie Sanders, Biden's last remaining rival, suspended his campaign last week, leaving Biden as the presumptive Democratic nominee to face President Donald Trump in November's general election.Sanders endorsed Biden during a joint live-stream appearance on Monday morning, the latest in a string of presidential hopefuls including Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and others who have thrown their weight behind the former vice president.Obama and Biden are known to be close friends from their two terms in the White House, and Biden leaned heavily on his affiliation with the former president throughout the Democratic primary, touting their relationship and framing his pitch as an extension of Obama's presidency.But Obama stayed above the fray in the primary, rarely speaking out about the intraparty fight. The former president offered his private counsel to any Democratic presidential contender who asked for it, but made no efforts to bolster any one candidate's campaign - including Biden's, despite their long history.