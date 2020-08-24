Tim Scott, Congress's only Black Republican senator, to deliver RNC's coveted closing speech on night 1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Congress's only Black GOP senator is set to give the prominent primetime closing speech on the first night of the 2020 Republican National Convention Monday.
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott is giving the night's final remarks, preceded by former Ambassador to the U.N. and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.
President Donald Trump's campaign touts Scott for his work in creating legislation for Opportunity Zones, a federal program that offers tax incentives to promote private investment in economically distressed areas.
"Scott also plays a critical role in issues regarding workforce development, education and diversity," the campaign's website reads.
Scott is one of a few diverse Trump supporters to be featured at this year's Republican convention.
Kim Klacik, a Black Republican running to fill the late Rep. Elijah Cummings's seat representing Maryland's 7th District, is scheduled to speak Monday. Alice Johnson, a Black nonviolent drug offender Trump pardoned in 2018, is set to appear on Thursday.
One of several African Americans on the schedule, former football star Herschel Walker, defended the president against those who call him a racist.
"It hurts my soul to hear the terrible names that people call Donald," Walker said in prepared remarks. "The worst one is 'racist.' I take it as a personal insult that people would think I would have a 37-year friendship with a racist."
RELATED | Everything to know about the 2020 Republican National Convention
The opening night Monday will highlight the "Land of Promise," aiming to show how Trump helped renew the American dream.
Its speakers include some of the president's staunchest supporters, such as Reps. Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz; Charlie Kirk, the president of the pro-Trump organization Turning Point USA; the president's son Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is also the campaign's national finance chair.
Others include House Republican Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Tim Scott, Congress's only Black Republican senator, to deliver RNC's coveted closing speech on night 1
Scott is one of a few diverse Trump supporters to be featured at this year's Republican convention.
RNC 2020
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News