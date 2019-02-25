POLITICS

Oscars 2019: Trump goes after Spike Lee for 'racist hit' during acceptance speech

EMBED </>More Videos

Director Spike Lee won his first competitive Academy Award as "BlacKkKlansman" was named the winner of the best adapted screenplay at the 2019 Oscars.

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump is going after director Spike Lee, who used his Oscar acceptance speech to urge mobilization for the 2020 election.

OSCARS 2019: Who won, best red carpet looks, standout moments

Trump tweeted Monday that Lee did a "racist hit on your President." Trump claimed that he had "done more for African Americans" than "almost" any other president.


Lee won for best adapted screenplay for his white supremacist drama "BlacKkKlansman," sharing the award with three co-writers. The film includes footage of Trump after the violent white supremacist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Lee did not directly name Trump. He spoke about black history and his family history, saying his grandmother's mother was a slave, before stressing the presidential election next year.

"Let's all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate," Lee said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpspike leeOscarsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Vietnam vows 'maximum level' security for Trump-Kim summit
De Blasio visits Iowa, says he hasn't ruled out run for president
Lawmaker proposes study of splitting New York into 2 states
Bill would keep Trump off 2020 NJ ballot unless he releases taxes
More Politics
Top Stories
High winds cause delays at La Guardia, bring down trees, power lines
AccuWeather: High wind warning issued for NY area
Cab driver released after fatal hit-and-run in Queens
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
2 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Old Bridge
Jussie Smollett's check to brothers obtained by ABC News
Statue stolen from church, thrown in trash in Park Slope
Vietnam vows 'maximum level' security for Trump-Kim summit
Show More
California news crew robbed, guard shot; suspect arrested
R. Kelly expected back in court Monday on sex abuse charges
Man stabbed several times, slashed in face on Upper West Side
Oscars top moments: Lady Gaga, Spike Lee, 'Roma'
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
More News