Obamacare

Part of 'Obamacare' invalid, more review needed: Court

This Oct. 23, 2018, file photo shows HealthCare.gov website on a computer screen in New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

NEW ORLEANS -- The "individual mandate" of former President Barack Obama's health care law is invalid, but other parts of the law need further review, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.

The 2-1 ruling was handed down by a panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. The panel agreed with Texas-based U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor's 2018 finding that the law's insurance requirement, the so-called "individual mandate," was rendered unconstitutional when Congress, in 2017, reduced a tax on people without insurance to zero.

The court reached no decision on the big issue - how much of the Affordable Care Act must fall along with the insurance mandate. It may still be that none of the ACA is severable from the individual mandate, even after this inquiry is concluded. It may be that all of the ACA is severable from the individual mandate. It may also be that some of the ACA is severable from the individual mandate, and some is not," Elrod wrote.

In dissent, Judge Carolyn Dineen King said her colleagues were prolonging "uncertainty over the future of the healthcare sector." King would have found the mandate constitutional, although unenforceable, and would have left the rest of the law alone.

"Without any enforcement mechanism to speak of, questions about the legality of the individual 'mandate' are purely academic, and people can purchase insurance-or not-as they please," King wrote. "No more need be said; it has long been settled that the federal courts deal in cases and controversies, not academic curiosities."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshealthcourtobamacarecourt casegovernmenthealth careu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
OBAMACARE
Texas judge rules Obama's health care overhaul 'unconstitutional'
Obama-era calorie count requirement goes into effect
Trump allows more employers to opt out of birth control coverage
GOP pushes for votes in last chance to repeal Obamacare
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Snow squalls moving across area
Man who ran down Boy Scout while drunk convicted on all counts
Puppy mill bust: Company under investigation for LI dog shipments
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
Stabbing at Oregon shopping center kills 1, wounds others
NYC inspecting 1,300 buildings after woman killed by falling debris
German shepherd rescued after chasing cat up a tree
Show More
Board president asks official who called Jews 'brutes' to resign
Falling ice closes part of GW Bridge, some Manhattan streets
Guard shoots man who tried to grab cash bag at NJ bank
Cyclist dead, run over by school bus in Central Park transverse
Single ticket wins $372 million Mega Millions jackpot
More TOP STORIES News