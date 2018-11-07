POLITICS

Nancy Pelosi says Democrats will 'strive for American bi-partisanship'

EMBED </>More Videos

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi vowed the Congress will be accountable to the American people.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi vowed the Congress will be accountable to the American people in a speech Tuesday night.

Democrats seized control of the House of Representatives Tuesday night, and are expecting to grab between 32 and 36 seats, according to a projection by ABC News.


President Donald Trump called to congratulate Pelosi as her party stood on the brink of recapturing the House of Representatives.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president made a series of calls while watching the election results late Tuesday.

Pelosi's spokesman Drew Hammill said Trump called Pelosi to congratulate her and to note her tone of bipartisanship.

"We will strive for American bi-partisanship seeking common ground, as we are responsible to do," Pelosi said in a speech in front of supporters Tuesday night. "But when we cant find that common ground standing our ground."


Pelosi immediately becomes the front-runner for Speaker of the House, as the leading campaign fundraiser and the institutional legislative authority for Democrats.

Democrats are expected to hold leadership elections after Dec. 5.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
politicselection 20182018-electionvote 2018u.s. & worldnancy pelosidemocratscongresshouse of representatives
POLITICS
Georgia's Stacey Abrams aims to be 1st black female gov in US
Ky. clerk who refused gay marriage licenses loses re-election bid
Andrew Gillum concedes to Ron DeSantis in Florida gov race
Candidates who made history in Tuesday's midterm election
Election 2018: Midterm Results by State
More Politics
Top Stories
Andrew Cuomo re-elected to 3rd term as New York governor
Kirsten Gillibrand beats Chele Farley in NY Senate race
Menendez defeats Hugin to win re-election in New Jersey
Max Rose upsets Dan Donovan, NYC's only GOP congressman
Election Results: Democrats take House but GOP holds Senate
Trump says 'success' despite Democrats set to take House
Democrat Mikie Sherrill wins key congressional race in NJ
Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez elected to House
Show More
Polling problems reported at some NYC precincts
Letitia James elected NY AG, first black woman elected to statewide office
VIDEO: Tiny bugs crawl all over carpet at AMC movie theater
LI residents furious over stadium encroaching on property
Girl, 10, accused of stomping baby to death at day care
More News