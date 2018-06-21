So @iamfonda can suggest kidnapping and putting a child in a cage with pedophiles and @sonyclassics won’t do anything! I guess that’s ok if you’re a liberal. If you’re a conservative you’d face real consequences. Great work @SonyPictures. Let them know your thoughts? https://t.co/O5fBcRmq97 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 21, 2018

You’re clearly a sick individual and everyone is an internet badass but rather than attack an 11 year old like a bully and a coward why don’t you pick on someone a bit bigger. LMK. https://t.co/8OhiQ0aZmO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 20, 2018

Peter Fonda has apologized and deleted a "vulgar" tweet Wednesday about 12-year-old Barron Trump in response to the immigration debate.The tweet suggested that the son of President Donald Trump should be ripped from "his mother's arms and put in a cage with pedophiles," according to the Associated Press.Fonda's filmwill be released on Friday as scheduled, Sony Pictures announced. Fonda's role in the film is small, AP reports. Sony also called Fonda's tweet as "abhorrent."The Trump family also responded to Fonda's tweet, with Barron's older brother Donald Jr. writing that he disagrees with Sony's decision."The tweet is sick and irresponsible," Melania Trump's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said via email.Fonda, a two-time Oscar nominee, who is the brother of Jane Fonda and son of Hollywood legend Henry Fonda, wrote in his apology that he was upset about children being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.Here is his statement, released by both his manager and his publicist: