Politics

Plastic bags now banned in 10 towns, 1 county in New Jersey

Plastic ban gains ground in N.J. senate: as seen on Action News Mornings on December 6, 2019.

ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Parts of New Jersey are now plastic bag free after a new law took effect Wednesday in 10 towns and one county.

The plastic bags are now banned in Asbury Park, Bayonne, Camden County, Garfield, Glen Rock, Lamberton, Paramus, Ridgewood, Saddle Brook, Somers Point, and South Orange.

Shoppers in some towns can opt for paper bags for a fee if they don't have reusable ones of their own, while others are leaving it up to businesses whether to charge customers.

Supporters say the law will go a long way to remove toxic plastics clogging waterways.

Opponents included plastics manufacturers, business and industry groups as well as some supermarkets.

Eight states have banned plastic bags, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsasbury parkparamusridgewoodsaddle brooksouth orangeplastic bagsbanplastic
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty correction officer charged in uncle's murder on NYC street
NYPD: Man tries to assault child, punches mom in subway station
Judge: Hospital can remove 11-month-old girl from life support
Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,020 tip at IHOP
Man charged after woman's assault, kidnapping caught on camera
NYPD officer involved in Tennessee racist rant, assault resigns
Texas grandmother shot to death, found by daughter and grandson
Show More
Alex Trebek says fans make him feel 'so good' during cancer battle
Woman facing charges after Hasidic man attacked
Photo shows firefighters posing next to burning building
1 wounded, gunman flees scene of Brooklyn shooting
Nice Thursday in store before rain returns tonight
More TOP STORIES News