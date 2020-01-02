Plastic bags now banned in 6 towns in New Jersey

ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Parts of New Jersey are now plastic bag free after a new law took effect Wednesday in six towns.The plastic bags are now banned in Asbury Park, Glen Rock, Paramus, Ridgewood, Saddle Brook, and South Orange.Shoppers in South Orange and Asbury Park can opt for paper bags for a fee if they don't have reusable ones of their own, while the other towns are leaving it up to businesses whether to charge customers.Supporters say the law will go a long way to remove toxic plastics clogging waterways.Opponents included plastics manufacturers, business and industry groups as well as some supermarkets.Eight states have banned plastic bags, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.----------