Political talk not off the table at Rev. Sharpton's annual Thanksgiving lunch

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rev. Al Sharpton hosted his 28th annual Thanksgiving Day lunch at the National Action Network for seniors, the homeless, and quite a few politicians.And there was plenty of talk about politics, even on Thanksgiving."If you lived through 21 years of Giuliani and Bloomberg then you will have a happy Thanksgiving under Bill de Blasio," said Sharpton.In most households, politics is something strictly forbidden on Thanksgiving but it is Al Sharpton's headquarters so it was a little bit different there.Just about everybody is a Democrat and most are happy to talk politics.On the serving line was Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner. She too mixed politics and thanks Thursday."Well it hasn't been resolved, the case, but it is going forward," she said. "We did get one of the officers fired. And I am grateful and thankful for that."Mayor de Blasio also dropped by and gave thanks he lives in New York City."If someone falls down we help them back up, right? That's who we are," said the mayor. "Someone falls down we help them back up, so Thanksgiving for us fits the values of this place."As for President Trump, he sent a tweet wishing Americans a happy and blessed Thanksgiving."I'd be very happy if 2020 that we have someone other than the present occupant in the White House," said Sharpton. "I think what he has done has been very divisive."Perhaps Sharpton will get his wish next year, but for this year there was special thanks for a new grandson."This is my grandson's first Thanksgiving," he said.