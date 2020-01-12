Politics

Majority of Americans disapprove of how Trump handled Iran conflict, ABC News poll shows

President Donald Trump smiles while speaking at a campaign rally, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON -- The majority of Americans disapprove of the way President Donald Trump handled tensions with Iran and feel less safe after a U.S. missile strike killed a top Iranian general, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll.

The poll, conducted Friday and Saturday, shows that 56% disapprove of Trump's handling of the situation with Iran and 52% believe the country is now less safe after General Qassem Soliemani's death.

"This suggests that despite Iran appearing to deescalate after a rocket strike on U.S. bases in Iraq caused no fatalities, this has not been a "win" for the President, nor has the American public's view on the crisis softened," Ipsos concluded.

Yet when it comes to attitudes on the conflict with Iran, partisanship drives opinions. An overwhelming 87% of Republicans approved of Trump's handling of Iran, and 54% say they feel safer. Among Democrats, 90% disapproved and 82% felt less safe.

It's unclear how Trump's handling of Iran will impact the impeachment process, which is expected to resume this week, and the 2020 presidential race.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.u.s. & worldpresident donald trumpiran
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lindsay Lohan's mom arrested after crash on Long Island
Search continues for man who beat woman with her own suitcase
Popeye's worker attacked by Uber Eats deliveryman: NYPD
Straphangers strip down to skivvies for No Pants Subway Ride
Over 200 New York-based soldiers depart for long-term deployment
Record warmth possible again Sunday, but change is coming
Family takes down man attempting to kidnap 6-year-old girl
Show More
Alert regarding 'incident' at nuclear plant sent 'in error'
Another powerful earthquake rocks Puerto Rico Saturday
Van slams through NJ house, winds up in basement
Police searching for missing Brooklyn teen last seen getting on subway
4 arrested in massive gun, drug bust on Upper West Side
More TOP STORIES News