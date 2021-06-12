Politics

Polls set to open in New York City as early voting begins Saturday

Polls open at 8 a.m. in NYC as early voting begins

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The race for New York City's next mayor heads to the polls Saturday - and voting will look different.

People have from now until June 20 to cast their votes early.

Voters will want to check ahead at their local polling place because the hours vary, but New Yorkers might want the extra time to think about their vote this year.

The City's Board Of Elections website now has a wait time map for early voting locations, and you can find yours by typing in your address.

Find your local polling place

Polls will be open at various times through next weekend:

  • Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM

  • Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM

  • Monday, June 14, 2021 from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM

  • Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM

  • Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM

  • Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM

  • Friday, June 18, 2021 from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM


  • Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM

  • Sunday, June 20, 2021 from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM


    • Early voting locations may differ from your polling place, so it is important to check before you go.

    The new tabulated ranked-choice voting is complicated -- meaning it could be July before we actually know who won the race for the Democratic nomination.

    ALSO READ | NYC elections: What is ranked-choice voting?
    Bill Ritter explains what you need to know about ranked choice voting on this special edition of "The Countdown."



    Early voting was a popular option before last November's election, and it is back now ahead of Primary Day on June 22.

    New Yorkers will not only be choosing for their choice as mayor in the Democratic and Republican parties, but also their choice for city controller and the public advocate.

    The debut of ranked choice voting begins as well.

    If a candidate gets straight 50% of the votes or more, they win outright, but if not, the votes will be redistributed.

    City officials say voters should vote 1-5, although it's not absolutely mandatory if residents vote for more than one candidate.

    Mayor Bill de Blasio urges voters not to leave anything blank.

    He says New Yorkers should "do the work" and "do the thinking" to select five choices because it helps maximize the impact of the ballot.

    The goal is to avoid a runoff election if a candidate doesn't get above 50% of the votes.

    It is a crowded field on the Democratic side with 13 candidates.

    Kathryn Garcia and Shaun Donovan will be voting in Brooklyn later this morning.

    WATCH | Ranked Choice Voting Webchat
    So how exactly will ranked choice voting work, why is this happening and what do you need to know about it before you go to the polls? Bill Ritter moderates a webchat with a panel


