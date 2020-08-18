Politics

Postal Service funding crisis sparks NYC protest rally

WASHINGTON (WABC) -- Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney is hosting a "Day of Action" Tuesday over the Trump Administration's cost-cutting changes at the U.S. Postal Service.

The rally in Union Square is set for 10 a.m.



Meantime, New York is among ten states that are preparing legal action against the president.

The potential lawsuit comes as the postmaster general prepares to testify before the House Oversight Committee on Monday.

Funding for the postal service has suddenly become a major campaign issue, with Democrats accusing President Trump of using the postal service to sabotage the election.

Sandra Bookman reports on the ongoing crisis with the United States Postal Service



It's a claim the president denies, even as the House is set to vote Saturday on a plan that would include $25 billion in new funding to shore up the agency and stop any planned changes.

The controversy started heating up after a July 10th Trump Administration memo called for restructuring and eliminating overtime to save money.

The change was proposed by new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who is also a Trump campaign donor.

What's happening at the US Postal Service, and why?

Rep. Carolyn Maloney stood with local union leaders representing postal workers to push back against President Trump's threats to cut funding for the Postal Service.



The agency has been bleeding money for years.

But critics believe the real motivation for the cuts is to slow down an expected surge in absentee ballots in the November presidential election.

"The post office, by slowing down the mail, is hurting millions of Americans, millions of New Yorkers. And it's worse during a COVID crisis," said U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer. "To slow down the mail at any time is disgraceful. To slow it down during COVID is despicable and
hurts people's lives."

President Trump now says he wants to save the post office.

But at least ten attorneys general, including Letitia James in New York, are planning a lawsuit.

The Trump Administration calls it politically motivated.

Postal workers' union endorses Biden after Trump USPS comments
President Trump opposes postal service aid to undercut voting by mail



