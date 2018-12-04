POLITICS

Pres. George HW Bush's official portrait draped in black

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Tom Abrahams shows us another place in Washington outside of the Capitol that is honoring Pres. George H.W. Bush after his death.

By
WASHINGTON --
The U.S. Capitol Rotunda is the most visible place where people in the nation's capital have paid their respects to Pres. George H.W. Bush.

But there is another spot honoring his memory, and contrary to the crowded rotunda, there's no long line in which to wait.

The National Portrait Gallery is a five-minute drive from Capitol Hill. Part of the Smithsonian, which is free to visit, it is home to a collection of the officially commissioned presidential portraits.

And in one corner, draped in black crepe, is the painting of the 41st U.S. president.

"He is looking out at you, and he's got quite, I think, a serious look," observed museum director Kim Sajet. "I think this is the look of a president saying, 'What are you going to do for your country?'"

There is a glow to the painting, typical of the artist, Ronald Sherr, who painted it a year after Bush left office. It is one of two official portraits - the one here and the one at the White House.

"This might be one of the more traditional of the recent portraits that we had commissioned. The portrait gallery opened in 1968. So this was the first official commission that we did as an institution," Sajet said.

The painting of the president in the White House, which boasts the president in a striped suit and tie, is in stark contrast to the painting opposite it - that of his son, Pres. George W. Bush, at Camp David.

Next to the portrait, with pages already filled, is a guest book for visitors to leave their thoughts, thanks, and prayers, under the watchful eyes of a man so many admire and to whom-a few miles away are paying tribute in another more visible way.

FULL COVERAGE: The death of George H.W. Bush
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushu.s. & worldWashington DC
POLITICS
Mueller recommends no jail time for Michael Flynn, citing cooperation
Ted Cruz recalls visit with 'generous' Pres. George HW Bush
Woman allegedly raped by Murphy aide gives powerful testimony
OEM Chief Joe Esposito to stay on until replacement found
More Politics
Top Stories
NJ college student dies after crash with 'impaired' driver
Woman assaulted after smoke bomb set off in Bronx building
2 shot, 1 fatally, in broad daylight on Brooklyn street
Kevin Hart named 2019 Oscars host
Man scams $45,000 in cash from 81-year-old woman, police say
Officer's widow worries loophole will cost her cancer care
Mueller recommends no jail time for Michael Flynn, citing cooperation
Man to be sentenced in party stabbing murder in NYC apartment
Show More
Body found in Costa Rica believed to be missing woman
Amber Alert canceled, teen found safe in Brooklyn
Nearly $1.7 million worth of counterfeit Nike sneakers seized
High school coach accused of exposing himself to girl
Cher surprises, Kanye apologizes after 'The Cher Show'
More News