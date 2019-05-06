Politics

President Trump awards Tiger Woods with Presidential Medal of Freedom

Trump to award Tiger Woods with Presidential Medal of Freedom.

WASHINGTON D.C. -- President Trump awarded Tiger Woods with the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The award comes weeks after Woods won his fifth Masters Golf title in Augusta.

After the win, Pres. Trump tweeted he wants to honor Woods because of his "incredible success and comeback in sports, and more importantly, life."

Woods is the fourth pro golfer to receive the medal.
