President Donald Trump in New York City following fundraiser

NEW YORK (WABC) -- President Donald Trump is in New York City Friday following a fundraiser Thursday evening on the Upper East Side.

Security is tight in and around Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan, where the president stayed overnight in his three-story penthouse on the 66th floor.

It is the first time he has stayed at Trump Tower since last September, when he stayed for four nights during the United Nations General Assembly.

Trump, who is wildly unpopular in the city, was greeted by a small group of protesters, chanting, "Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go."

Trump has largely avoided visiting the city, saying he doesn't want to snarl traffic, as he did during Thursday's evening rush hour.

The stay prompted localized street closures.

West 55th to West 58th streets between Avenue of the Americas and Madison Avenue are closed to most vehicular traffic, with a limited number of vehicles permitted, including those making deliveries.

The NYPD plans to keep Fifth Avenue open outside Trump Tower, with lane closures possible. Local streets will be frozen when the president is moving.

Streets were also closed in the vicinity of 71st Street and Madison Avenue, where the fundraiser was held Thursday night.

It was aimed at raising $5 million for the president's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee.

