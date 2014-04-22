SPORTS
ESPN to air playoff game, Pro Bowl

ESPN will televise a wild-card playoff game in January 2015, the first telecast of an NFL postseason game in the network's 35-year history.

The NFL has the option to air a wild-card game on ESPN as part of the eight-year extension the network reached with the league in 2011, which began this spring, and has opted to do so this season.

"We're thrilled to televise our first wild-card playoff game and we thank the NFL for the opportunity," ESPN president John Skipper said in a statement. "This game will be among the highest-rated programs of the year on cable and it is compelling content that will help us better serve football fans during the postseason."

The 2015 Pro Bowl, which will be played at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., also will air on ESPN as part of the network's new rights agreement.

ESPN's "Monday Night Football" broadcast team of Mike Tirico, Jon Gruden and sideline reporter Lisa Salters will call the wild-card playoff game and the Pro Bowl.

