President Trump's gun control policies clash with NRA, GOP

President Trump is expected to unveil a list of priorities aimed at preventing gun violence in schools.The announcement follows an hour-long brainstorming session with members of both parties.But overnight, the NRA made it clear that it's not on board with the president's suggestions.President Trump shocked lawmakers in this bipartisan meeting, calling for wide-ranging gun-control measures."You're afraid of the NRA right?" Trump said.The president repeatedly took positions that put himself at odds with the NRA and Republicans.He seemed to embrace Connecticut Democrat Chris Murphy's call for background checks for all gun purchases"We can't get it done. Nothing else like that, where it works, people want it. And we can't do it," Murphy said."You have a different president now. You went through a lot of presidents and you didn't get it done. You have a different president. I think maybe you have a different attitude, too. I think people want to get it done," President Trump said.The president even disagreed with Vice President Pence.He says, in some cases, law enforcement should take weapons from someone identified as a possible threat, even if it violates due-process rights."Allow due process so no one's rights are trampled but the ability to go to court, obtain an order and then collect not only the firearms but any weapons in the possession," Pence said."Or, Mike, take the firearms first and then go to court," Trump said.The NRA quickly reacted to that exchange, strongly disagreeing with the president."The NRA is also going to protect due process for innocent Americans," said Dana Loesch, NRA.The president also brought up another idea that the n-r-a firmly opposes: raising the minimum age to buy assault-style weapons-such as the AR-15 used in the Parkland shooting to 21 years old.This comes as two major retailers announce new restrictions on gun sales.Walmart says it will stop gun and ammunition sales to anyone under 21.And Dick's Sporting Goods says it will no longer sell assault-style rifles, and will also ban the sale of all guns to anyone under 21.----------