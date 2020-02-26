TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's proposed $40.9 billion budget for fiscal year 2021 includes the expansion of tuition-free community college to also include public four-year universities.
The Garden State Guarantee would be open to students with household income below $65,000 annually and would be available for only the first two years of study.
Murphy is seeking $30 million for the community college grant program that would provide free tuition to about 9,500 students, and he wants $50 million set aside for the expansion.
The budget proposes a boost in aid to schools of $465 million, or nearly 5% over last year, from roughly $10 billion to an estimated $10.5 billion. Education aid takes pressure off local governments and boards of education, which levy property taxes, the governor argued.
"It bears repeating, school funding is property tax relief," he said. "It is the most aggressive way we can attack the single-largest root-cause of our high property taxes."
Republicans sounded unconvinced.
"It is clear that he has settled comfortably into accepting that New Jersey will always be unaffordable," GOP state party chairman Doug Steinhardt said.
Murphy received a lengthy standing ovation at the start of the speech, one of his first public events since announcing over the weekend doctors have found a likely cancerous growth on his liver, which will be removed next month. He said he had heard words of encouragement from across the state.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Proposed New Jersey budget includes expansion of free college program
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More