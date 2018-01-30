Protesters took to the streets of Manhattan to voice their opposition against President Donald Trump's immigration policies ahead of his first State of the Union address.Organizers say the daughter of a Mexican immigrant raised a piñata of President Trump onto the statue of George Washington in Union Square Park on Tuesday morning.She apparently hoped the piñata would stay up during the State of the Union, but city workers were able to take it down.This wasn't the only show of protest against the president ahead of his big speech Tuesday night.Demonstrators climbed into the 30-foot globe in Columbus Circle outside Trump International Hotel and Tower to display a banner reading "Love No Border! Stop Deportations!"The three protesters said they wanted to make a statement about immigration ahead of the State of the Union. They were all arrested.----------