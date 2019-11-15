Politics

Protesters play Christine Blasey Ford testimony, dress as handmaids outside Kavanaugh speech

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was met by protesters playing Christine Blasey Ford's testimony to Congress outside an event in Washington, D.C. Thursday night. Protesters also dressed in red capes similar to the ones in Margaret Atwood's novel "The Handmaid's Tale".



Kavanaugh was a speaker at the annual Federalist Society convention black-tie dinner. The event is known as the premier gathering for conservatives in law.

RELATED: Blasey Ford shares how her life has changed after Kavanaugh accusations

During Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings in 2018, Blasey Ford testified that she was sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh when they were both in high school. He denies the allegation.

WATCH: Christine Blasey Ford's full testimony

Kavanaugh went on to take up the Supreme Court post after being nominated by President Donald Trump.

Blasey Ford went on to become a professor of psychology at Palo Alto University and a research psychologist at the Stanford University School of Medicine.

Thursday night's dinner is also causing controversy for Menlo Park-based Facebook. The company is listed as a "gold circle" sponsor of the 2019 National Lawyers Convention, which is put on by the Federalist Society.

The not-for-profit progressive group Demand Justice released an ad campaign calling for supporters to "tell Facebook: stop funding the fight to normalize Brett Kavanaugh". Democratic candidate for President, Elizabeth Warren, tweeted Facebook's support of the event was "corruption".



For more stories related to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, visit this page, and for more stories related to Brett Kavanaugh, visit this page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscopalo altostanford universitywashington dcprotestbrett kavanaughchristine blasey fordsupreme courtpoliticsu.s. & worldu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
Roger Stone found guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress
Dad stabbed after he, 8-year-old son hit by car on NYC sidewalk
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
Taylor Swift says she's blocked from performing her old songs
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely after helmet hit
Man stalked teen girl repeatedly on LI, police say
Show More
NJ teen accused of killing family to stand trial in adult court
Man slashed after bumping suspect at NYC subway station
Video shows violent recording studio robbery in the Bronx
Santa Clarita, California, school shooting victims recovering
What we know about the suspect in the Saugus High School shooting
More TOP STORIES News