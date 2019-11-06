Impeachment

Trump impeachment inquiry: First public hearings scheduled for next week

By MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON -- House Democrats will launch a major new phase of their impeachment inquiry next week with public hearings that will feature three State Department officials who have testified about their concerns about President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who is leading the impeachment investigation, announced Wednesday that the committee will hear from top Ukraine diplomat William Taylor, career department official George Kent and former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch in hearings next Wednesday and Friday.

All three have already testified behind closed doors in the first phase of the investigation. Yovanovitch, who was ousted in May at Trump's direction, told investigators she had been told to "watch my back" and that people were "looking to hurt" her. Both Kent and Taylor testified about their concerns about her ouster as the president's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, took a leading role on Ukraine policy.

Despite Trump's daily denials, Schiff said Wednesday that the witnesses will show that "the most important facts are largely not contested" in the inquiry.

The Democrats are investigating Trump's requests for allegedly politically motivated probes by Ukraine as the U.S. withheld military aid from the country. Trump, backed by Giuliani, asked new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a July telephone call to probe Trump's political rival Joe Biden and his family and also to investigate Ukraine's possible role in the 2016 presidential election.

The impeachment investigators are also releasing transcripts of more of the closed-door interviews this week, including Taylor's transcript on Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.impeachmentdonald trumpu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
IMPEACHMENT
House approves rules for Trump impeachment inquiry
House approves rules for Trump impeachment inquiry
Up Close: Rep. Adriano Espaillat of NY on impeachment
President Trump likens impeachment inquiry to 'a lynching'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SUV crashes through fence, ends up in backyard pool on LI
Coroner: Porn star Jessica Jaymes died of seizure, alcohol abuse
Man fatally struck by school bus in Queens
First taste of winter headed our way
Podcast leads to questions about woman's cancer diagnosis
Man arrested for allegedly peeping into bathroom stalls on LI
After tumultuous summer, NY city elects 1st female mayor
Show More
Man fatally stabbed outside family shelter in Queens
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
UPDATE: Driverless stolen car strikes, kills woman in Queens
Woman who gave the finger to Trump's car wins election
2 dead in fast-moving fire that tore through NJ home
More TOP STORIES News