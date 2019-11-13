WATCH
LIVE
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
In Our Backyard
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Here and Now
Tiempo
Up Close with Bill Ritter
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Politics
Public impeachment hearings set to begin with 2 key witnesses
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
politics
impeachment
president donald trump
congress
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Frigid air to challenge cold temperature records
Disney+ streaming app goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
Public impeachment hearings set to begin with 2 key witnesses
Hip-hop pioneer Eric B. released from jail in New Jersey
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer
Police searching for driver who struck bicyclist in Queens
2 new Coast Guard cutters named after 9/11 heroes
Show More
Search for attackers who beat, robbed NYC food delivery man
Nation mourns CT college gymnast who died in accident
Push to shut down NJ mental health facility plagued by problems
Service marks 18th anniversary of Flight 587 crash in NY
Arrest warrant for CT man charged in hotel worker's death in Anguilla
More TOP STORIES News