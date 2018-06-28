PUERTO RICO

Puerto Rico introduces bill to become US state by 2021

FILE People march in the National Puerto Rican Day Parade haul the flag of Puerto Rico Sunday, June 9, 2013, in New York. (Craig Ruttle)

By LUIS ALONSO LUGO
WASHINGTON (WABC) --
Puerto Rico's non-voting representative in Congress is introducing a bill that seeks to make the U.S. territory a state by 2021.

Resident Commissioner Jenniffer Gonzalez said Wednesday that 14 Democrats and 20 Republicans currently sponsor the bill among the 435 members in the House of Representatives.

"This is the first step to open a serious discussion regarding the ultimate status for the island," Gonzalez said.

The Republican sponsors include the chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, Rep. Rob Bishop of Utah, and the chairman of the Indian and insular affairs subcommittee, Rep. Doug Lamalfa of California.

However, the chances for the passage of the bill are not clear.

The bill calls for the creation of a bipartisan, nine-member task force that would submit a report to Congress and to the president identifying laws that would need to be amended or repealed so Puerto Rico could become a state. The panel would also be instructed to recommend temporary economic measures to help the island Rico in the transition to statehood.

Puerto Rico has been a U.S. territory since 1898. Its inhabitants are U.S. citizens, though they are barred from voting in presidential elections and have only one congressional representative with limited voting powers.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello said the island's unequal status is the cause for 5.4 million Puerto Ricans to currently reside in the continental U.S., a trend exacerbated by the damage inflicted in September by Hurricane Maria.

"In the past this issue has been very hard to move forward," Rossello said. "No longer do we want ambiguity. We want clarity. Either here in Congress you are with us or you are against the people of Puerto Rico."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspuerto ricostate politicscongress
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PUERTO RICO
More than 500 buildings still without power in Puerto Rico
JetBlue returns to full flight schedule to Puerto Rico
Puerto Rican Day Parade directors raise money toward scholarships
Puerto Rican Day Parade to honor post-hurricane responders
More puerto rico
POLITICS
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in financial fraud trial
Ex-Trump lawyer pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Nixon, Molinaro blast Cuomo ahead of primary election
More Politics
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News