Senator Richard Blumenthal seeks declassification of last 9/11 documents

Sen. Richard Blumenthal is pushing to declassify documents related to the 9/11 attacks.

HARTFORD, Connecticut --
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut says he plans to introduce a resolution that calls for declassifying all remaining documents related to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The Democrat is scheduled to appear Monday at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford with survivors and families of the 9/11 victims.

Blumenthal contends the documents may reveal unknown connections between the terrorists and foreign nations.
Brett Eagleson of Middletown, who was 15 when his father Bruce was killed in the attack on the World Trade Center's twin towers in New York, is scheduled to be on hand.

In April, his and other families announced plans to step up pressure to compel the CIA, the FBI and others to turn over information that could shed light on potential complicity by Saudi Arabia.

