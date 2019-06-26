Politics

New York primary election: Queens DA candidate Tiffany Caban declares victory

By ELANA SCHOR
NEW YORK CITY -- Another closely watched election fight between left-wing and moderate Democrats in New York City is tantalizingly close, deep into the vote count.

About 1,200 votes separated the two top candidates late Tuesday in the Democratic primary for Queens District Attorney.

The left wing's favorite, public defender Tiffany Caban, held the edge over Queens Borough President Melinda Katz, a seasoned politician who was the favorite of the state's Democratic Party establishment.

In front of hundreds of friends and supporters, Caban declared victory saying, "We did it!"

But thousands of absentee ballots received by mail won't be opened and counted for at least several days.

Katz told supporters just before 11 p.m. that "there's a lot more days" before the results will be known.

Four other candidates trailed far behind in the vote tallies.

The winner will be favored to win the November general election to succeed longtime District Attorney Richard Brown. He died last month at age 86.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york cityqueensprimary electiondemocrats
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ couple goes missing while on vacation in Barbados
Rash of innocent bystanders caught in crossfire in past week
Judge calls off deportation of pregnant woman from Queens
New Jersey woman accused of stabbing twin sister to death
Arrest made after man visiting NYC punched, killed
Rent Guidelines Board makes decision on NYC rent hike
Robert Mueller to testify publicly on July 17 following a subpoena
Show More
Police probing suspicious death of woman in Queens home
13-year-old charged in attack on mom, teen in New Jersey
Taxi drivers threaten to 'shut down the airports' over proposed $4 tax
Man shot in head during caught-on-camera NYC road rage shooting
Body of missing YouTube star recovered in East River
More TOP STORIES News