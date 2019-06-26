New York primary election: Queens DA candidate Tiffany Caban declares victory

NEW YORK CITY -- Another closely watched election fight between left-wing and moderate Democrats in New York City is tantalizingly close, deep into the vote count.About 1,200 votes separated the two top candidates late Tuesday in the Democratic primary for Queens District Attorney.The left wing's favorite, public defender Tiffany Caban, held the edge over Queens Borough President Melinda Katz, a seasoned politician who was the favorite of the state's Democratic Party establishment.In front of hundreds of friends and supporters, Caban declared victory saying, "We did it!"But thousands of absentee ballots received by mail won't be opened and counted for at least several days.Katz told supporters just before 11 p.m. that "there's a lot more days" before the results will be known.Four other candidates trailed far behind in the vote tallies.The winner will be favored to win the November general election to succeed longtime District Attorney Richard Brown. He died last month at age 86.----------