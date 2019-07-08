Politics

Queens DA race: Recount of ballots starts Tuesday

NEW YORK -- A recount in the nationally watched Democratic primary for Queens district attorney is getting started this week.

The New York City Board of Elections says the process of manually tallying the ballots begins on Tuesday.

Initial unofficial results on primary night last month had public defender Tiffany Caban with a lead of over 1,000 votes over Queens Borough President Melinda Katz.

But counting additional ballots reversed that result, with Katz currently holding a 16-vote advantage, and necessitated the recount.

Caban's campaign and the BOE will also be in court on Tuesday over whether some ballots that were ruled ineligible should be counted.

The race is being watched as a stand-in for the national tug-of-war between establishment and progressive Democratic factions.

The winner is favored to win the November general election.

