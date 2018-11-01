It is a tighter than expected race to become the 89th governor of Connecticut, as Democratic candidate Ned Lamont has seen his lead dwindle over Republican Bob Stefanowski.The gubernatorial candidates are making their final push in a race most polls place in a statistical dead heat.Stefanowski and Lamont agree that boosting the state's flagging economy is the biggest issue."I'm not going to raise the income tax, I'm going to hold that steady, continue to fund our schools and bring down property taxes," said Lamont.He favors tolling out-of-state trucks traveling through Connecticut's highways. Stefanowski is a proponent of privatization. He wants to cut the corporate tax rate and phase out the state's income tax."Before we had an income tax in 1991, we were the fastest-growing state in the entire country," said Stefanowski. "So we've got to get that down, we've got to get this economy moving."He is looking to win as a Republican despite the fact Connecticut is a decidedly blue state. Stefanowski has likened Lamont to current Governor Dannel Malloy, who has a dismal 21 percent approval rating.Lamont has tried to hurt Stefanowski by playing up the Republican's endorsements from President Trump and the NRA. But again, experts say the issue is the economy."Both are businessmen, both have these new ideas to bring Connecticut forward," said Gayle Alberda of Fairfield University. "And as the election becomes more near that intensity will occur and it's not a surprise we're so close."She says independent candidate Oz Greibel, who has garnered nearly 10 percent support, may pull some votes from the Republican ticket in what is ultimately a two-man race.For the candidates, the key will be convincing the five percent of voters who say they remain undecided, and who will decide the race which is too close to call.----------