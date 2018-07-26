POLITICS

Radio hosts removed from air for calling New Jersey Attorney General 'turban man'

The hosts said the phrase repeatedly on their show Wednesday.

Eyewitness News
TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) --
Two New Jersey radio hosts were removed for repeatedly referring to the state's attorney general as "turban man" on air.

WKXW-FM hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco made the comments Wednesday while discussing Gurbir Grewal's recent order to suspend marijuana prosecutions in the state.

Grewal is the country's first Sikh-American attorney general.

Malloy and Franco acknowledged their words might be offensive, but Malloy said "if that offends you then don't wear the turban and maybe I'll remember your name."

Neither host has responded to emails seeking comment.

Grewal spoke out via Twitter on Thursday morning:


The American Civil Liberties Union and Gov. Phil Murphy have denounced the hosts' statements, with the Democratic governor saying hate speech "does not belong on our airwaves."

