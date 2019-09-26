Read the intelligence whistleblower's complaint

WASHINGTON -- The intelligence whistleblower's complaint at the center of House Democrats' impeachment probe into President Donald Trump raises concerns about Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's role in seeking assistance from Ukraine to benefit the president's 2020 reelection campaign.
The redacted and anonymous complaint was released Thursday by the House intelligence committee.
The complaint suggests that Ukrainian leadership was "led to believe" that a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was conditioned on whether Zelenskiy "showed willingness to 'play ball'" on issues raised by Giuliani.
Giuliani had publicly stated his intention to secure from Ukraine derogatory information about former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
The complaint also details concerns from U.S. officials about "Giuliani's circumvention of national security decisionmaking processes."
The White house claims the intelligence whistleblower's complaint "shows nothing improper."
Press secretary Stephanie Grisham argues the complaint "is nothing more than a collection of third-hand accounts of events and cobbled-together press clippings."
Grisham adds that Trump released a rough transcript of his call with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday "because he has nothing to hide."
House Democrats who have read the document say it's "deeply disturbing."
Grisham says, "The White House will continue to push back on the hysteria and false narratives being peddled by Democrats and many in the main stream media."
