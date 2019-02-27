Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez questions Cohen on Trump's taxes

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABC) --Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among the lawmakers questioning President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen during his testimony on Wednesday.
In response to an inquiry from Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, Cohen said Trump devalued his assets in order to pay lower real estate taxes.
Cohen says Trump claimed Trump National Golf Club in Briarcliff Manor, New York, was worth more than what he reported to local tax authorities.
Cohen says that in order to reduce real estate bills, he would devalue the assets and then put in a request to tax officials for a deduction.
Cohen also testified he had knowledge that the president inflated his assets to an insurance company.
Cohen testified before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, casting Trump as a 'racist' and a 'con-man'.
Republicans blasted him as a convicted liar.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
