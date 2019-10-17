Politics

Representative Elijah Cummings, House Committee Chair, dies at 68

BALTIMORE -- Congressman Elijah Cummings has died, according to a statement.

The Office of Congressman Cummings said he passed away at approximately 2:45 a.m. Thursday at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.

According to the statement, Cummings succumbed to "complications concerning longstanding health challenges."

Cummings was the House Oversight Committee Chair and a long-serving Democratic congressman.

He was 68.
