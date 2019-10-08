Politics

US Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York City falters at public event, cites bronchitis

NEW YORK -- U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York City is explaining a medical problem she experienced during a public event by saying she is recovering from bronchitis.

Maloney said in a statement Monday that she began to feel faint and that "out of an abundance of caution, sought medical attention."

The 73-year-old congresswoman says she "probably should have stayed home." She says that "after some rest and chicken soup" she looks forward to getting back to work.

She sat on a bench for about 15 minutes as 911 was called. She was taken to a hospital.

Maloney and other politicians were attending a vigil after the weekend killing of four homeless men in Chinatown.

Maloney has been in Congress since 1993.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citycongresswomen
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 homeless men killed in their sleep in NYC identified
At least 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brooklyn
Brothers, cousin killed in canal crash were headed to football game
26 arrested after protesters throw red paint on bull statue
NY pastor accused of decades-old sex abuse of a child
Community radio station WBAI ends local operations
Strong winds blamed for collapse of house under construction on LI
Show More
Man struck by lightning speaks out after incident
Man who escaped police custody arrested again in Brooklyn
9 NJ cities listed in 50 most miserable cities in US, report says
TSA stops man from carrying sword past security at Newark Airport
NJ teacher, water polo coach accused of groping sleeping students
More TOP STORIES News