US Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York City falters at public event, cites bronchitis

NEW YORK -- U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York City is explaining a medical problem she experienced during a public event by saying she is recovering from bronchitis.Maloney said in a statement Monday that she began to feel faint and that "out of an abundance of caution, sought medical attention."The 73-year-old congresswoman says she "probably should have stayed home." She says that "after some rest and chicken soup" she looks forward to getting back to work.She sat on a bench for about 15 minutes as 911 was called. She was taken to a hospital.Maloney and other politicians were attending a vigil after the weekend killing of four homeless men in Chinatown.Maloney has been in Congress since 1993.