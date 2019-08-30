Rep. Ocasio-Cortez holds town hall meeting in the Bronx on public housing

ALLERTON, Bronx (WABC) -- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hosted a community town hall in the Bronx Thursday night to discuss public housing issues affecting her district.The event was held at NYCHA Boston Post Road Plaza.She said residents who spoke at the meeting gave her new insights and ideas on how to fix the system."We're trying to make sure there are town halls within NYCHA for constituents," she said. "These are some of the little details in hearing from the community that are so critically important."She said the innput would be considered as she prepares to introduce legislation this fall."I think one of the things that we're walking away with is figuring out how we can be more hands on," said Ocasio-Cortez. "Number one thing we need to do is to stop the bleeding is get the money in the right hands."Ocasio-Cortez says she will also be pushing for more transparency in the public housing system.----------