Rep. Peter King says he will not run for re-election in 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rep. Peter King posted on his Facebook page Monday morning, "I have decided not to be a candidate for re-election to Congress in 2020."The Republican says that after 28 years of commuting to Washington, DC, he's ready for that to end.He plans to spend more time at home in Seaford, Long Island.As far as his plans for this coming year, He plans to continue to vote against the President's impeachment and support the President's bid for re-election."Governmentally I will miss fighting for the people of my district and America and will always be proud of my efforts for 9/11 victims and their families; protecting our citizens from terrorism and MS-13; leading the successful effort to recover from Superstorm Sandy; being consistently cited for bipartisanship; working with President Clinton to achieve the Good Friday Agreement and end centuries of warfare in Ireland and Northern Ireland; and standing with the brave men and women of law enforcement. In the coming weeks and during the next year I intend to vote against President Trump 's impeachment and will support the President's bid for re-election."King's term will come to an end on December 31, 2020.Read his full announcement below: