2020 presidential election

Congressman Eric Swalwell to hold news conference amid reports he's dropping out of presidential race

DUBLIN, Calif. -- Bay Area Congressman Eric Swalwell is holding a news conference today amid reports that he's planning to withdraw from the 2020 presidential race.

Rep. Swalwell will hold the news conference at 1 p.m. PT in Dublin, California.

RELATED: Democratic debate 2019: List of candidates who made it in first debate for 2020 presidential election

The East Bay Express reports, he canceled several campaign events last week.

RELATED: East Bay Congressman Eric Swalwell, joins the 2020 race to the White House

Rep. Swalwell announced he was running for president in April during an appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.'

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
