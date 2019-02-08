NEW YORK (WABC) --The Washington Post reported that Amazon is reconsidering its decision to move its second headquarters to New York City due to local opposition.
The Post, which is owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, reported that two people familiar with the company's thinking said executives are reassessing the situation and exploring alternatives.
Eyewitness News has not independently confirmed this information.
Following news of the report, a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio said "the mayor fully expects Amazon to deliver on its promise to New Yorkers."
Amazon released the following statement Friday afternoon:
"We're focused on engaging with our new neighbors - small business owners, educators, and community leaders. Whether it's building a pipeline of local jobs through workforce training or funding computer science classes for thousands of New York City students, we are working hard to demonstrate what kind of neighbor we will be."
Just last week, protests disrupted Amazon's New York City Council hearing who unfurled a banner reading "Amazon Lies" and several city politicians have voiced their opposition. The move would reportedly bring 25,000 jobs to New York City, but many expressed anger over the billions of dollars in tax breaks and grants to the company.
Unlike New York, elected officials in Virginia have welcomed the company with open arms. The Post also reported that Tennessee officials have also embraced Amazon's plans to bring 5,000 jobs to Nashville.
"The question is whether it's worth it if the politicians in New York don't want the project, especially with how people in Virginia and Nashville have been so welcoming," one source said.
The Post reported that the company hadn't leased or purchased office space in Long Island City, Queens for the project, and final approval from New York State is not expected until 2020.
