Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is considering letting states use taxpayer money to buy guns for teachers, according to a new report.The New York Times reports that the Department of Education is focusing on a federal education law that does not explicitly prohibit the purchase of guns or firearm training.A school safety bill passed by congress earlier this year prohibits the use of federal funds for guns, but the Student Support and Academic Enrichment grants fall outside the law.New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy issued the following statement:"Arming our teachers is illogical and dangerous. When I signed legislation to enact common-sense gun laws in our state, my goal was to protect children and families and keep guns out of our classrooms. We know what happens when a gun enters a classroom. The result is almost always tragic and devastating. Fewer guns means fewer gun deaths. New Jersey will not participate in this dangerous and misguided program and I encourage the president to instead use our resources to better provide all of our children with the educational and innovative learning programs they deserve; not turn our classrooms into a warzone."It would be up to DeVos to approve the measure.