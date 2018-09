The New Yorker magazine is reporting that Senate Democrats are investigating a second woman's accusation of sexual misconduct by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh from his teenage years.ABC News: Second woman claims misconduct by Kavanaugh In a story posted Sunday night on its website , The New Yorker reports that the claim dates to the 1983-84 academic year, Kavanaugh's freshman year at Yale University.The New Yorker identifies the woman as 53-year-old Deborah Ramirez. The magazine says she described the incident in an interview after being contacted by the magazine.The magazine says Ramirez remembers that Kavanaugh exposed himself at a drunken dormitory party, thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away.In a statement provided by the White House, Kavanaugh denies the event ever happened.----------