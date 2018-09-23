POLITICS

Report: Second woman claims sexual misconduct by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucy Yang has the latest details.

WASHINGTON --
The New Yorker magazine is reporting that Senate Democrats are investigating a second woman's accusation of sexual misconduct by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh from his teenage years.

ABC News: Second woman claims misconduct by Kavanaugh
In a story posted Sunday night on its website, The New Yorker reports that the claim dates to the 1983-84 academic year, Kavanaugh's freshman year at Yale University.

The New Yorker identifies the woman as 53-year-old Deborah Ramirez. The magazine says she described the incident in an interview after being contacted by the magazine.

The magazine says Ramirez remembers that Kavanaugh exposed himself at a drunken dormitory party, thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away.

In a statement provided by the White House, Kavanaugh denies the event ever happened.

"This 35-year-old, uncorroborated claim is the latest in a coordinated smear campaign by the Democrats designed to tear down a good man. This claim is denied by all who were said to be present and is wholly inconsistent with what many women and men who knew Judge Kavanaugh at the time in college say. The White House stands firmly behind Judge Kavanaugh."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbrett kavanaughsupreme courtWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
NYC public meetings to be held on legalizing marijuana
Not having stamps stops college students from absentee voting: Report
New Trump proposal would make it harder for immigrants to get green cards
Trump says he wants to rid Justice Department of 'lingering stench'
More Politics
Top Stories
4 shot while attending outdoor party on Long Island
Tiger Woods wins first championship in more than 5 years
Security plans, street closures set for UN General Assembly in NYC
Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend
Search for suspect behind attempted home invasion in NJ
Not having stamps stops college students from absentee voting: Report
7 people rescued from stuck Ferris wheel in New Jersey
School bus driver charged with letting students drive the bus
Show More
New School dorm closed due to mold
Sentencing hearing Monday for Bill Cosby, faces up to 30 years
Anti-Semitic vandalism at home of NJ congressman's supporter
NYC public meetings to be held on legalizing marijuana
Mosquitoes force suspect to surrender after chase
More News